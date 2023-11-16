Watch Now
Kirivanta, Cogliano score 21 seconds apart, Avalanche beat Ducks 8-2

David Zalubowski/AP
Colorado Avalanche defenseman Samuel Girard, center, celebrates after scoring a goal with center Andrew Cogliano, front, as Anaheim Ducks goaltender Lukas Dostal drops to the ice in the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 11:00 PM, Nov 15, 2023
DENVER (AP) — Joel Kiviranta and Andrew Cogliano scored 21 seconds apart in a five-goal third period, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Anaheim Ducks 8-2.

Kiviranta, signed to a two-way contract earlier this week, added two assists. Valeri Nichushkin had two goals, Samuel Girard and Devon Toews had a goal and an assist each and Fredrik Olofsson and Ross Colton also scored for Colorado.

Max Jones and Sam Carrick scored and Lukas Dostal stopped 30 shots for Anaheim, which was playing the second game of a back-to-back.

