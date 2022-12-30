Watch Now
Denver7 | SportsColorado Avalanche

Actions

Kings rally, edge Avalanche 5-4 in shootout

Kings Avalanche Hockey
David Zalubowski/AP
Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar, center, drives between Los Angeles Kings defenseman Drew Doughty, front, and right wing Adrian Kempe during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Kings Avalanche Hockey
Posted at 10:37 PM, Dec 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-30 00:37:53-05

DENVER (AP) — Adrian Kempe scored the shootout winner and the Los Angeles Kings rallied from two goals down in the third period to beat Colorado 5-4 and snap a nine-game losing streak to the Avalanche.

Trailing 4-2 entering the the third, Alex Iafallo scored on the power play at 1:11. Then Sean Walker tied it from the slot with 5:40 left on Kevin Fiala's 26th assist.

Cale Makar had a goal and two assists in Colorado's three-goal burst late in the second period, but the Avalanche faded in their second straight loss.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
St. Louis Blues go for 4-3 win over Avalanche

Colorado Avalanche

11:31 AM, Oct 17, 2018