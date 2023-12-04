Watch Now
Denver7 | SportsColorado Avalanche

Actions

Kings beat Avalanche 4-1 Sunday as Kopitar breaks club record for assists

Avalanche Kings Hockey
Ashley Landis/AP
Los Angeles Kings defenseman Mikey Anderson (44) takes control of the puck from Colorado Avalanche center Andrew Cogliano (11) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Avalanche Kings Hockey
Posted at 6:22 AM, Dec 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-04 08:26:56-05

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Quinton Byfield scored twice, Anze Kopitar became the franchise leader in assists, and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-1 Sunday. Trevor Moore and Drew Doughty also scored, Adrian Kempe had two assists, and the Kings got back on track after their five-game winning streak was snapped by Washington on Wednesday. Cam Talbot made 20 saves. Josh Manson scored and Alexandar Georgiev finished with 34 saves for the Avalanche. Star defenseman Cale Makar did not play because of a lower body injury.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | December 4, 5am

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
St. Louis Blues go for 4-3 win over Avalanche

Colorado Avalanche

11:31 AM, Oct 17, 2018