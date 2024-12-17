Watch Now
Kiefer Sherwood has 1st NHL hat trick as Canucks beat Avalanche 3-1

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Kiefer Sherwood had his first NHL hat trick and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Colorado Avalanche 3-1. Thatcher Demko stopped 30 shots as Vancouver won for the second time in five games (2-2-1). Valeri Nichushkin scored with 46 seconds left for Colorado, and Mackenzie Blackwood finished with 22 saves. Sherwood had an even-strength goal, a short-handed goal and an empty-netter. He now has a career-high 11 goals on the season, surpassing his career high of 10 set last season for Nashville.

