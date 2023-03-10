Watch Now
Kempe, Danault each score twice as Kings roll by Avs 5-2

David Zalubowski/AP
Los Angeles Kings right wing Adrian Kempe, front, is congratulated as he passes the team box after scoring a goal against the Colorado Avalanche in the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 10:09 PM, Mar 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-10 00:09:27-05

DENVER (AP) — Adrian Kempe and Phillip Danault each scored twice as the Los Angeles Kings beat the Colorado Avalanche 5-2 for their fifth straight win.

Gabriel Vilardi also added a goal and Anze Kopitar had three assists for the Kings who remain tied with Vegas for the top spot in the Western Conference.

No team in the West has been hotter than the Kings since the All-Star break, going 10-2-1.

Joonas Korpisalo stopped 28 shots.

Evan Rodrigues and Nathan MacKinnon scored for the slumping Avalanche who are 1-3-1 over their last five games. MacKinnon's goal extended his home points streak to 15 games.

