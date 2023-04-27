Watch Now
Kartye scores in NHL debut, Kraken lead series 3-2 over Avs

David Zalubowski/AP
Colorado Avalanche goaltender Alexandar Georgiev reacts after giving up a goal to Seattle Kraken center Morgan Geekie during the second period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Wednesday, April 26, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 10:36 PM, Apr 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-27 00:45:15-04

DENVER (AP) — Tye Kartye scored in his NHL debut and the Seattle Kraken moved a win away from clinching their first playoff series after beating the reigning Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche 3-2.

The Kraken take a 3-2 lead in the first-round series back home to Seattle, where they can advance Friday night in front of their raucous home fans.

Yanni Gourde and Morgan Geekie added goals for the Kraken, while Philipp Grubauer stopped 26 shots against his former team.

Nathan MacKinnon scored early for the Avalanche and Evan Rodrigues added another with 3:37 remaining to make it 3-2.

