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Kadri, Kelly score in 1:02 span early in 3rd in Avalanche's 5-2 win over Devils

Nazem Kadri and Parker Kelly scored in a 1:02 span early in the third period and the Colorado Avalanche beat New Jersey 5-2 on Wednesday night to end the Devils’ winning streak at four
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David Zalubowski/AP Photo/David Zalubowski
Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon, right, looks to pass the puck as New Jersey Devils defenseman Brett Pesce covers in the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
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DENVER (AP) — Nazem Kadri and Parker Kelly scored in a 1:02 span early in the third period and the Colorado Avalanche beat New Jersey 5-2 on Wednesday night to end the Devils' winning streak at four.

Kadri gave Colorado a 2-1 lead at 2:45, and Kelly followed at 3:47. Nathan MacKinnon added his eighth goal of the season with eight minutes remaining, and Jaden Schwartz connected 30 seconds later.

Mackenzie Blackwood made 20 saves to help Colorado improve to 7-5-1.

Connor Brown scored twice for New Jersey.

Brown had a short-handed goal in the first period, and Gabriel Landeskog tied it on a power play in the second.

Jake Allen stopped 39 shots for the Devils. They are 8-5-0.

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Devils: At Vegas on Friday night.

Avalanche: Host Calgary on Saturday night.

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