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Kadri and Schwartz lead the Avalanche past the Blackhawks 5-2 for their 3rd straight win

Nazem Kadri and Jaden Schwartz scored two goals apiece, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the struggling Chicago Blackhawks 5-2 for their third consecutive win
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Isaac Wasserman/AP Photo/Isaac Wasserman
Chicago Blackhawks center Oliver Moore (11) and Colorado Avalanche center Nazem Kadri (91) compete for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Isaac Wasserman)
Avalanche Blackhawks Hockey
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CHICAGO (AP) — Nazem Kadri and Jaden Schwartz scored two goals apiece, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the struggling Chicago Blackhawks 5-2 on Monday night for their third consecutive win.

T.J. Hughes had two assists as Colorado improved to 15-4-0 in its last 19 games against Chicago. Devon Toews scored an empty-net goal with 2:22 left, and Mackenzie Blackwood finished with 21 saves.

Chicago dropped to 1-5-1 in its last seven games. Forward Patrick Kane departed in the second period with an upper-body injury, and defenseman Bowen Byram missed his eighth consecutive game with an upper-body injury.

The banged-up Blackhawks jumped out to a 2-0 lead on first-period goals by defenseman Wyatt Kaiser and rookie Roman Kantserov. Connor Bedard extended his point streak to six games with an assist on Kantserov's sixth goal on a 2-on-1 rush.

The Avalanche rallied with two goals in 26 seconds. Kadri poked home a loose puck on the goal line at 15:23, and a wide-open Schwartz scored from the left circle at 15:49.

Colorado grabbed its first lead after Bedard was sent off for holding Kadri 13:10 into the second period. Kadri got a piece of Cale Makar's wrist shot from just inside the blue line.

Kadri has four goals this season — all in the last six games.

Schwartz made it 4-2 when he beat Spencer Knight for his sixth goal in the final seconds of the second. He has three goals and an assist in his last three games.

Up next

Avalanche: At the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday night.

Blackhawks: At the Florida Panthers on Wednesday night.

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