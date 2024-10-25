Justus Annunen leads Avalanche to fourth straight win with 5-1 rout of Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Justus Annunen had 25 saves, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Utah Hockey Club 5-1 for their fourth straight win.

Ross Colton opened the scoring with his seventh goal of the season. Cale Makar also scored in the first.

Casey Mittelstadt and Ivan Ivan scored in the second period. Joel Kiviranta had an unassisted goal late to cap the scoring.

Mitteldstadt, Nikolai Kovalenko and Mikko Rantanen each had a pair of assists for the Avalanche.

Karel Vejmelka made 21 saves in his second start for Utah but has allowed nine goals over two games. Lawson Crouse had Utah's lone goal.