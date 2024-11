NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Roman Josi and Steven Stamkos and Gustav Nyquist each had a goal and added an assist, and the Nashville Predators beat the Colorado Avalanche 5-2. Colton Sissons and Filip Forsberg also a scored, and Juuse Saros made 28 saves as Nashville snapped a two-game skid. Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon each had a goal and an assist, and Justus Annunen made 20 saves for Colorado, which has lost three straight.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | November 4, 8am