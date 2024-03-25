Jonathan Drouin scores in OT, as Avalanche rally past Penguins 5-4 for 9th straight win

DENVER (AP) — Jonathan Drouin scored his second goal of the game 54 seconds into overtime, and the Colorado Avalanche rallied from a four-goal deficit to beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 for their ninth straight win. Nathan MacKinnon extended his point streak to 18 games with a goal and two assists. MacKinnon has at least a point in 34 straight home games, second all-time behind Wayne Gretzky’s 40-game streak in 1988-89. Alex Nedeljkovic, who had 21 saves, was replaced by Tristan Jarry at 5:17 of the third after a collision with Casey Mitteltstadt. Jarry had four saves and allowed the tying goal.

