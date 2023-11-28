Johansen scores twice, Avalanche beat Lightning 4-1 for 4th straight win

DENVER (AP) — Ryan Johansen scored twice, Alexandar Georgiev made 40 saves and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-1 for their fourth straight win.

Cale Makar added a goal and an assist, while Valeri Nichushkin sealed the win with an empty-net goal.

Makar now has 20 assists in November, moving the Avalanche defenseman one away from matching the most in a month in franchise history.

Anthony Cirelli scored for the Lightning. They had a goal from Michael Eyssimont negated in the second period when the Avalanche challenged the play for offside.