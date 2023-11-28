Watch Now
Johansen scores twice, Avalanche beat Lightning 4-1 for 4th straight win

Lightning Avalanche Hockey
David Zalubowski/AP
Colorado Avalanche center Ryan Johansen, right, shoots a goal as Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Tanner Jeannot, left, pursues in the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Nov. 27, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Lightning Avalanche Hockey
Posted at 9:55 PM, Nov 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-27 23:55:47-05

DENVER (AP) — Ryan Johansen scored twice, Alexandar Georgiev made 40 saves and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-1 for their fourth straight win.

Cale Makar added a goal and an assist, while Valeri Nichushkin sealed the win with an empty-net goal.

Makar now has 20 assists in November, moving the Avalanche defenseman one away from matching the most in a month in franchise history.

Anthony Cirelli scored for the Lightning. They had a goal from Michael Eyssimont negated in the second period when the Avalanche challenged the play for offside.

