Johansen scores go-ahead goal late, Colorado beats New Jersey 6-3

DENVER (AP) — Ryan Johansen scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period and the Colorado Avalanche broke out of an offensive slump with a 6-3 win over the shorthanded New Jersey Devils.

The Avalanche also got two goals Mikko Rantanen, including an empty-net goal in the final moments. Nathan MacKinnon, Miles Wood and Ross Colton also scored.

Colton drew successive boarding and cross-checking penalties that landed him in the penalty box for seven minutes during which New Jersey produced a pair of power-play scores.

Timo Meier, Dougie Hamilton and Tyler Toffoli had goals for New Jersey.