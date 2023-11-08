Watch Now
Johansen scores go-ahead goal late, Colorado beats New Jersey 6-3

David Zalubowski/AP
Colorado Avalanche center Ryan Johansen reacts after scoring a goal in the third period of an NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 11:28 PM, Nov 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-08 01:28:08-05

DENVER (AP) — Ryan Johansen scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period and the Colorado Avalanche broke out of an offensive slump with a 6-3 win over the shorthanded New Jersey Devils.

The Avalanche also got two goals Mikko Rantanen, including an empty-net goal in the final moments. Nathan MacKinnon, Miles Wood and Ross Colton also scored.

Colton drew successive boarding and cross-checking penalties that landed him in the penalty box for seven minutes during which New Jersey produced a pair of power-play scores.

Timo Meier, Dougie Hamilton and Tyler Toffoli had goals for New Jersey.

