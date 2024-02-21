Watch Now
Denver7 | SportsColorado Avalanche

Actions

Johansen breaks out of scoring slump with two goals, Avalanche beat Canucks 3-1

Canucks Avalanche Hockey
David Zalubowski/AP
Colorado Avalanche center Ryan Johansen, left, flips the puck past Vancouver Canucks center Nils Aman, center, and goaltender Thatcher Demko for a goal in the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Canucks Avalanche Hockey
Posted at 10:15 PM, Feb 20, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-21 00:15:11-05

DENVER (AP) — Ryan Johansen broke out of a scoring slump with two goals, Alexandar Georgiev stopped 24 shots and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-1.

Johansen tied the game in the second period and scored the go-ahead goal early in the third for his first goals since Dec. 29. Artturi Lehkonen sealed it on an empty-net goal with 27.6 seconds remaining.

Nathan MacKinnon had an assist on Lehkonen's goal, giving him at least a point in all 27 home games this season.

J.T. Miller had a goal for a Canucks team that's dropped three in a row for the first time this season.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
St. Louis Blues go for 4-3 win over Avalanche

Colorado Avalanche

11:31 AM, Oct 17, 2018