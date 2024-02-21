Johansen breaks out of scoring slump with two goals, Avalanche beat Canucks 3-1

DENVER (AP) — Ryan Johansen broke out of a scoring slump with two goals, Alexandar Georgiev stopped 24 shots and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-1.

Johansen tied the game in the second period and scored the go-ahead goal early in the third for his first goals since Dec. 29. Artturi Lehkonen sealed it on an empty-net goal with 27.6 seconds remaining.

Nathan MacKinnon had an assist on Lehkonen's goal, giving him at least a point in all 27 home games this season.

J.T. Miller had a goal for a Canucks team that's dropped three in a row for the first time this season.