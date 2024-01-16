Watch Now
Joel Armia scores late winner to lift Canadiens over Avalanche 4-3

Ryan Remiorz/AP
Montreal Canadiens left wing Rafael Harvey-Pinard (49) scores on Colorado Avalanche goaltender Alexandar Georgiev (40) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, in Montreal. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press via AP)
Posted at 9:20 PM, Jan 15, 2024
MONTREAL (AP) — Joel Armia scored late in the third period and the Montreal Canadiens edged the Colorado Avalanche 4-3 on Monday night.

Cole Caufield had a goal and assist, Juraj Slafkovsky and Rafael Harvey-Pinard also scored and Nick Suzuki pitched in with two assists for Montreal. Jake Allen stopped 32 shots to snap a three-game Canadiens winless streak.

Cale Makar — with a goal and two assists — Devon Toews and Ross Colton scored for Colorado, which had won 12 of its last 15 games. Alexandar Georgiev made 30 saves in Colorado's net.

