Jack McBain scores in OT, Coyotes overcome 4-goal deficit to stun Avalanche 5-4

Avalanche Coyotes Hockey
Rick Scuteri/AP
Arizona Coyotes center Jack McBain (22) scores a goal on Colorado Avalanche goaltender Alexandar Georgiev (40) in overtime of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Posted at 10:08 PM, Dec 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-28 00:08:24-05

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Jack McBain scored with 20 seconds left in the overtime and the Arizona Coyotes overcame a four-goal deficit to beat the Colorado Avalanche 5-4 on Wednesday night.

McBain scored on a scramble in front of the net to give Arizona its fifth victory in six games.

With goalie Karel Vejmelka off for an extra attacker, Sean Durzi tied it at 4 with a wrist shot from between the circles with 2:07 remaining in regulation. Durzi also had three assists.

Lawson Crouse, Michael Kesselring and Jason Zucker also scored for Arizona, and Vejmelka made 20 saves.

Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and an assist for Colorado to extend his points streak to 19 games, one short of the franchise record set by Paul Stastny in 2006-07.

