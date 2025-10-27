Jack Hughes scores in OT and Devils extend win streak to 8 with 4-3 victory over Avalanche on Sunday

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Jack Hughes scored at 1:53 of overtime and Jake Allen made 21 saves and the New Jersey Devils slipped past the Colorado Avalanche 4-3 for their eighth straight win.

Hughes scored his second goal of the game and team-best eighth of the season to send New Jersey on its longest winning streak since it earned 13 straight victories early in the 2022-23 season.

Defenseman Simon Nemec had three assists for the Devils, who have won eight straight since a season-opening loss at Carolina. Allen improved to 5-0-0. He has been starting since Jacob Markstrom was injured late in a win Columbus on Oct. 13.

Connor Brown put New Jersey ahead at 12:51 of the second, but Colorado’s Brock Nelson tied the game at 13:55 of the third with his second goal of the season.

Brown beat backup Avalanche netminder Trent Miner on a breakaway at 12:51 for his fifth goal. The 31-year-old Brown joined the Devils as a free agent and been a key part of New Jersey’s early success this season.

Rookie Arseny Gritsyuk also scored for New Jersey.

Valeri Nichushkin and Nathan MacKinnon also scored for the Colorado, which dropped its second game in two days after opening the season 5-0-3. The Avalanche lost 3-2 at Boston on Saturday.

Gritsyuk scored his second goal of the season at 9:09 of the opening period. Hughes made it 2-0 at 9:48.

Nichishkin scored his fifth of the season at 12:55 of the first. MacKinnon then scored his seventh at 17:03 to send the teams into the first intermission tied at 2.

Miner made 20 saves in his first start this season. Scott Wedgewood has started Colorado’s other nine games with starter Mackenzie Blackwood injured.

Up next

Devils: Visiting Avalanche on Tuesday to complete home and home and start a four-game road trip.

___

AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL