The Carolina Hurricanes have acquired forwards Mikko Rantanen from the Colorado Avalanche and Taylor Hall from the Chicago Blackhawks in a three-team trade.

In the deal, Carolina has sent forwards Martin Necas and Jack Drury, as well as a second-round pick in this year’s draft and a fourth-rounder in 2026, to the Avalanche.

The Blackhawks have reclaimed a third-round pick for this year’s draft and took on half of Rantanen’s salary.