Here is the full schedule for the Colorado Avalanche’s first-round playoff series with the Winnipeg Jets

The Jets, who finished second in the Western Conference’s Central division, will have home ice. The Avs finished third in the Central division and fourth in the West.
Posted at 3:22 PM, Apr 19, 2024
The NHL regular season is in the books, and the schedule is set for the Colorado Avalanche’s first-round series with the Winnipeg Jets.

Colorado lost all three of its regular-season games against Winnipeg, including two at Ball Arena. The Avs were outscored in those three contests 17-4, including a 7-0 drubbing on April 13.

Here’s when the two teams will play in the playoffs, with game times in Mountain Time.

  • Game 1: Sunday, April 21 | 5 p.m. | @ Winnipeg
  • Game 2: Tuesday, April 23 | 7:30 p.m. | @ Winnipeg
  • Game 3: Friday, April 26 | 8 p.m. | @ Colorado
  • Game 4: Sunday, April 28 | 12:30 p.m. | @ Colorado
  • Game 5 (if necessary): Tuesday, April 30 | TBD| @ Winnipeg
  • Game 6 (if necessary): Thursday, May 2 | TBD | @ Colorado
  • Game 7 (if necessary): Saturday, May 4 | TBD | @ Winnipeg
