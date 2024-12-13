Guenther has 2 goals and an assist as Utah beats Avalanche 4-1

DENVER (AP) — Dylan Guenther had two goals and an assist and the Utah Hockey Club beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-1. Vladislav Kolyachonok and Kevin Stenlund also scored for Utah, which improved to 3-0-1 in its last four games. Karel Vejmelka stopped 22 shots. Nathan MacKinnon scored his 11th goal of the season for Colorado, and Scott Wedgewood had 19 saves in his first home start with the Avalanche since coming over in a trade with Nashville on Nov. 30. The Avalanche snapped a three-game win streak.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | December 13, 7am