Girard scores in OT to lead Avalanche over Predators 3-2

Mark Zaleski/AP
Nashville Predators right wing Nino Niederreiter (22) collides with Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. The Avalanche won in overtime 3-2. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
Posted at 10:11 PM, Dec 23, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Samuel Girard scored at 4:17 of overtime to give the Colorado Avalanche a 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Friday night.

Mikko Rantanen had a goal and an assist and J.T. Compher also scored for Colorado, winners of four straight. Alexandar Georgiev made 37 saves.

Juuse Saros made a season-high 43 saves for Nashville, and Ryan Johansen and Matt Duchene scored. The Predators had won two in a row.

In overtime, skating down the left side on a 2-on-1, Girard took a pass from Evan Rodrigues and beat Saros.

