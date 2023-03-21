Watch Now
Georgiev makes 27 saves as Avalanche beat Blackhawks 5-0

David Zalubowski/AP
Colorado Avalanche goaltender Alexandar Georgiev, front, makes a glove save of a shot as Chicago Blackhawks center Tyler Johnson covers in the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, March 20, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 10:26 PM, Mar 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-21 00:26:24-04

DENVER (AP) — Alexandar Georgiev made 27 saves and Denis Malgin had two goals and an assist, helping the surging Colorado Avalanche beat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-0.

Mikko Rantanen got his 47th goal and an assist as the Avs posted their sixth consecutive win. Logan O'Connor and Kurtis MacDermid also scored.

Georgiev's fifth shutout of the season and No. 13 of his career lifted Colorado into a tie with idle Minnesota for second place in the Central Division with 88 points, one behind Dallas. The Avalanche have played one less game than the Wild and Stars.

Alex Stalock stopped 27 shots for Chicago, which has dropped two straight.

