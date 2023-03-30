Gaudreau scores two SHGs, Wild beat Avalanche 4-2

DENVER (AP) — Frederick Gaudreau scored two short-handed goals, Filip Gustavsson stopped 39 shots, and the Minnesota Wild beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-2.

Marcus Johansson and Sam Steel also scored for the Wild, who improved to 16-1-4 in their last 21 games moved three points ahead of Colorado and Dallas atop the Central Division.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | March 30, 4am

Bowen Byram and Lars Eller scored for the Avalanche, who lost for just the 10th time in their last 34 games (24-7-3).

Alexandar Georgiev finished with 25 saves.