Gaudreau scores two SHGs, Wild beat Avalanche 4-2

Wild Avalanche Hockey
David Zalubowski/AP
Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon, left, drives to the net as Minnesota Wild center Oskar Sundqvist pursues in the third period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, March 29, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 5:10 AM, Mar 30, 2023
DENVER (AP) — Frederick Gaudreau scored two short-handed goals, Filip Gustavsson stopped 39 shots, and the Minnesota Wild beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-2.

Marcus Johansson and Sam Steel also scored for the Wild, who improved to 16-1-4 in their last 21 games moved three points ahead of Colorado and Dallas atop the Central Division.

Bowen Byram and Lars Eller scored for the Avalanche, who lost for just the 10th time in their last 34 games (24-7-3).

Alexandar Georgiev finished with 25 saves.

