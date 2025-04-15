Gabriel Landeskog is rejoining the Avalanche after 2-game minor-league rehab assignment

DENVER (AP) — Gabriel Landeskog is rejoining the Colorado Avalanche after taking part in a two game minor-league rehab assignment.

The team said Tuesday that the captain's conditioning loan to the American Hockey League’s Colorado Eagles has been terminated. He played games for them Friday and Saturday in the latest progress toward a return from a knee injury that has led to two surgeries and caused him to miss the past two seasons.

Landeskog, 32, has not played in the NHL since hoisting the Stanley Cup in late June 2022. The Swedish forward could be activated as soon as the end of the regular season to play this weekend in Game 1 of the Avalanche’s first-round playoff series against the Dallas Stars.

His return is a major boost for Colorado, especially given the difficult path through the Western Conference.

