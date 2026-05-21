From Avs Alley to McGregor Square, here's where you need to know when watching the Avalanche

DENVER— Whether it is inside or outside Ball Arena, Avs Faithful knows how to bring a packed house especially when it is for the Western Conference Final. Now finding burgundy and blue on game nights is a little easier thanks to Avs Alley and McGregor Square.

Watch Maggy Wolanske's report with fans on Wednesday evening in the video below.

Avs Alley brings out faithful fans

Located right outside Ball Arena, Avs Alley is filled with excitement with DJs, food trucks, and a 20-foot video board for fans to catch the action. Matthew Fresquez, Avs Alley host, hyped up the crowd during the rainstorm ahead of Game 1.

"It just brings all of Avs faithful, all of these die-hard Avs fans together, and so if you can't make it into the stadium — tickets go fast, sometimes they're expensive — you still get to come out here, be with all of the other community, and everybody here is feeling the same emotion you are. When you're happy, they're happy. When you're sad, you're sad, and we're all in it together," Fresquez explained.

David Tay

Tickets for Avs Alley cost $15, which supports Kroenke Sports Charities. When the Avalanche travel to Las Vegas for Games 3 and 4, fans can buy tickets to watch the games inside Ball Arena.

"It's just another good vibe where you can just watch with all other Avs fans," Fresquez said. "There's nothing like watching a game with people who are all cheering the same side as you."

David Tay

Another option to watch the Western Conference Final is at McGregor Square, where fans can purchase tickets online for $15 a person, but it is a 21+ event.

"I know we're so excited Avs made it to the finals, super exciting for us and the city. You know how Avs fans are, Denver is really going to turn out for their sports," said Brooke Bishop, COO of McGregor Square.

Bishop said they also expect a big crowd with games as they can fit around 1,500 to 2,000 people in the space. There also is the opportunity for fans to get food and drinks from the nearby businesses along with the new LoDo food hall.

David Tay

"You know just for all businesses I think fans really do come out. They want to be part of the camaraderie," Bishop said. "They want to feel the excitement of the team, you know not just watch it at home, so come in. Bring your whole family, there's something for everyone in the food hall."

While Game 1 did not go in favor for the Avalanche, fans believe Friday's game will look a whole lot different.

Photo courtesy of Associated Press