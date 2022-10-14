Watch Now
Flames beat Avs 5-3 to win opener for first time since 2009

Tony Gutierrez/AP
Calgary Flames left wing Matthew Tkachuk (19) celebrates with defenseman Rasmus Andersson, right, following Andersson's goal in the second period of Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Dallas Stars, Monday, May 9, 2022, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Posted at 5:40 AM, Oct 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-14 07:40:37-04

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Dillon Dube scored short-handed and the Calgary Flames won their season opener for the first time since 2009, beating the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche 5-3 on Thursday night.

Dube and Rasmus Andersson scored in the second period, Elias Lindholm and Tyler Toffoli had power-play goals in the third and Brett Ritchie also scored.

Jacob Markstrom made 22 saves to help the Flames end an 0-10-2 funk in openers.

Nazem Kadri, who had an assist, signed as a free agent with Calgary in August after three seasons with Colorado.

Bowen Byram, Nathan MacKinnon and Valeri Nichushkin scored for Colorado, and Pavel Francouz stopped 22 shots.

The Avalanche opened at home Wednesday night with a 5-2 victory over Chicago.

