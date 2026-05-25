Finding the burgundy and blue in Vegas: Avs faithful makes the trip to the desert for Game 3

LAS VEGAS — While Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs may be away for the Colorado Avalanche, that did not stop their faithful fans from making the trip to the desert to cheer on the team. Fans were proudly wearing their gear at Denver International Airport, including father and son Joe and Geoff Ryan.

"I feel good, Vegas won on the road one and two, why can’t we? I think that we are ready," the two said.

Maggy Wolanske

Avs faithful found each other both outside and inside T-Mobile Arena. Kale Schena had a poster in hand that said 'Avs fan stuck in Vegas.' Originally born in Colorado, Schena was thrilled to see a match up between the Veas Golden Knights and the Colorado Avalanche.



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Avs faithful makes the trip to the desert for Game 3

For those who call the desert home like Justin Twist, he proudly wore his Avalanche jersey to the ice rink before playing his league games. He shared his thought on what the team needed to do.

Maggy Wolanske

"They just need to play their game," Twist said. "Get rid of this trap that Vegas is pushing on them. Just grind through it. Get those shots on Carter Hart. Hit the net. We've been missing a little bit too much. Get that traffic in front of him."

In a place where luck can turn quickly, Avs faithful are now left processing being on the brink of elimination.

Maggy Wolanske

"We played great. We're up three-nothing and then we just kind of lost it at the end. So I'm not exactly sure what what all happened.But yeah it was a tough loss," Greg Nealy said.