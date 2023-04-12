Watch Now
Evan Bouchard scores OT winner, Oilers beat Avalanche 2-1

Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid collects the puck behind the net during the second period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, in Denver.
Posted at 11:59 PM, Apr 11, 2023
DENVER (AP) — Evan Bouchard scored a power-play goal 1:50 into overtime, Stuart Skinner stopped 28 shots and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Colorado Avalanche 2-1 for their eighth straight win.

Mattias Ekholm also scored for the Oilers, who remain in the chase for the Pacific Division title with one game remaining. They also extended their points streak to 14 games in a row.

A game featuring two high scoring teams turned into a defensive showdown.

It was no surprise, though, this game went into extra time. Colorado won the previous two meetings this season in overtime.

McDavid assisted on the OT winner to extend his points streak to 15 games.

