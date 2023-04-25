Eberle's OT winner lifts Kraken past Avs 3-2 to even series

SEATTLE (AP) — Jordan Eberle scored on the power play 3 minutes into overtime and the Seattle Kraken beat the Colorado Avalanche 3-2 to even their best-of-7 series at 2-2.

Eberle collected a deflection and buried his first goal of the playoffs past Colorado goalie Alexandar Georgiev.

Seattle was on the power play after Josh Manson was called for tripping on Jaden Schwartz on a breakaway attempt in the opening moments of the extra session.

Will Borgen and Daniel Sprong scored in the first period to a 2-0 lead. Mikko Rantanen scored twice in the second period for Colorado to pull even.