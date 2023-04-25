Watch Now
Denver7 | SportsColorado Avalanche

Actions

Eberle's OT winner lifts Kraken past Avs 3-2 to even series

Avalanche Kraken Hockey
Lindsey Wasson/AP
Seattle Kraken center Jaden Schwartz (17) almost puts the puck past Colorado Avalanche goaltender Alexandar Georgiev (40) during the third period of Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Monday, April 24, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Avalanche Kraken Hockey
Posted at 11:41 PM, Apr 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-25 01:41:35-04

SEATTLE (AP) — Jordan Eberle scored on the power play 3 minutes into overtime and the Seattle Kraken beat the Colorado Avalanche 3-2 to even their best-of-7 series at 2-2.

Eberle collected a deflection and buried his first goal of the playoffs past Colorado goalie Alexandar Georgiev.

Seattle was on the power play after Josh Manson was called for tripping on Jaden Schwartz on a breakaway attempt in the opening moments of the extra session.

Will Borgen and Daniel Sprong scored in the first period to a 2-0 lead. Mikko Rantanen scored twice in the second period for Colorado to pull even.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
St. Louis Blues go for 4-3 win over Avalanche

Colorado Avalanche

11:31 AM, Oct 17, 2018