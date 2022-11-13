Watch Now
Dynamic defenseman Makar scores twice, Avs beat 'Canes 4-1

David Zalubowski/AP
Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar (8) pursues the puck with Carolina Hurricanes right wing Andrei Svechnikov in the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 10:55 AM, Nov 13, 2022
DENVER (AP) — Cale Makar scored twice in a 3:22 span during the first period, Mikko Rantanen recorded a four-point night and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-1 for their fourth straight win.

Nathan MacKinnon also scored, while Rantanen added an empty-net goal to go with three assists.

Pavel Francouz stopped 24 shots for his first victory of the season.

Makar’s goal spurt staked Colorado to an early 2-0 lead. Jordan Staal scored for the Hurricanes, while Raanta finished with 24 saves.

The Avalanche and Hurricanes meet again Thursday in Carolina.

