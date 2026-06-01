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Disappointment leads to uncertainty for Avalanche and Nuggets | Talk of the Town

Talk of the Town’s been on a brief hiatus, but Denver7's Lionel Bienvenu and Nick Rothschild return with a lot to discuss in the wake of both the Nuggets and Avalanche crashing out of the playoffs.
Disappointment leads to uncertainty for Avs and Nuggets | Talk of the Town
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DENVER — Talk of the Town’s been on a brief hiatus, but Denver7's Lionel Bienvenu and Nick Rothschild return with a lot to discuss in the wake of both the Nuggets and Avalanche crashing out of the playoffs.

For the Avs, questions are swirling around head coach Jared Bednar. The internet believes it’s time for new leadership. but Rothschild feels differently.

“The power play is a mess, that lands on Bednar - ultimately he’s the head coach,” Rothschild said. “As it relates his ability to lead the team, I think he’s still the right guy for the job.”

The Nuggets know David Adelman will return as their head coach, but past that it seems like we might be headed for a major roster shake-up. Bienvenu believes the franchise should commit to their core for one more season and bring back one of their rising stars.

“I think they need to re-sign Peyton Watson, who is [the sort of] player they were missing in the playoffs,” Bienvenu said. “And I have to give Aaron Gordon one more year. I know he was injured a lot [last season], but he’s earned his way to one more chance.

  • For a complete primer on the upcoming off seasons for both the Avs and Nuggets, check out Talk of the Town in the video player below.
Disappointment leads to uncertainty for Avs and Nuggets | Talk of the Town
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Denver7 | Your Voice: Get in touch with Nick Rothschild
Denver7’s Nick Rothschild reports on the entire sports landscape in Colorado, including Denver’s pro teams, but is always looking for stories off the field and in the non-professional ranks. If you’d like to get in touch with Nick, fill out the form below to send him an email.

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