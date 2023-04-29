Watch Now
Defending champ Avs force Game 7 with 4-1 win over Kraken

Lindsey Wasson/AP
Colorado Avalanche defenseman Erik Johnson (6) celebrates his goal against the Seattle Kraken with Mikko Rantanen (96) and Bowen Byram (4) during the second period of Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Friday, April 28, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Posted at 11:07 PM, Apr 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-29 01:07:46-04

SEATTLE (AP) — Artturi Lehkonen scored twice, including an empty-net goal in the closing seconds, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Seattle Kraken 4-1 to force a Game 7 in their first-round playoff series.

Mikko Rantanen scored for Colorado in the final seconds of the first period, tying it at 1 after Seattle scored the first goal yet again. The Avalanche then dominated the final two periods, flashing some of what made them Stanley Cup champs a season ago.

Erik Johnson scored his first of the playoffs on a deflected shot 7:21 into the second, and Lehkonen redirected Devon Toews' slap pass at 16:57 to give Colorado a 3-1 lead.

Vince Dunn scored Seattle's only goal.

