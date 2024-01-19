Watch Now
David Pastrnak scores hat trick as Bruins beat Avalanche 5-2

Cale Makar falls just shy of Bobby Orr record
Steven Senne/AP
Boston Bruins center Jakub Lauko, left, hits the puck past Colorado Avalanche goaltender Alexandar Georgiev, right, to score as Bruins center Trent Frederic, bottom left, and Avalanche defenseman Jack Johnson (3) watch during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Posted at 9:31 PM, Jan 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-18 23:31:32-05

BOSTON (AP) — David Pastrnak scored on the game's opening shift, had two insurance goals late in the third period, and the Boston Bruins held off the red-hot Colorado Avalanche 5-2.

Jake DeBrusk and Jakub Lauko also scored for the Bruins, who won their third straight.

Colorado's Cale Makar collected one assist but fell a point short of tying Hall of Famer Bobby Orr as the fastest defenseman to collect 300 NHL career points.

Orr did it in his 279th career game on Dec. 13, 1970. Makar played his 279th game on Thursday and now has 299 career points.

Nathan MacKinnon and Miles Wood scored for Colorado.

