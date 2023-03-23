Watch Now
Crosby reaches 30-goal mark, Penguins knock off Avs 5-2

David Zalubowski/AP
Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby reacts after scoring a goal against the Colorado Avalanche in the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, March 22, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 9:59 PM, Mar 22, 2023
DENVER (AP) — Jeff Carter had a pair of goals, Sidney Crosby scored on a nifty backhand shot in the second period to reach the 30-goal mark for an 11th season and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Colorado Avalanche 5-2.

Crosby moved into a tie with Hall-of-Fame center Mario Lemieux for the most 30-goal seasons in Penguins history. Even more, Crosby's the first player in league history to post a 30-goal campaign at 18 years old and again when he was 35-plus, according to NHL Stats.

Jake Guentzel also scored and Bryan Rust added an empty-netter for the Penguins, who snapped a four-game slide.

J.T. Compher and Devon Toews had goals for the Avalanche.

