Crosby reaches 30-goal mark, Penguins knock off Avs 5-2

DENVER (AP) — Jeff Carter had a pair of goals, Sidney Crosby scored on a nifty backhand shot in the second period to reach the 30-goal mark for an 11th season and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Colorado Avalanche 5-2.

Crosby moved into a tie with Hall-of-Fame center Mario Lemieux for the most 30-goal seasons in Penguins history. Even more, Crosby's the first player in league history to post a 30-goal campaign at 18 years old and again when he was 35-plus, according to NHL Stats.

Jake Guentzel also scored and Bryan Rust added an empty-netter for the Penguins, who snapped a four-game slide.

J.T. Compher and Devon Toews had goals for the Avalanche.