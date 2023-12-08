Watch Now
Denver7 | SportsColorado Avalanche

Actions

Connor Hellebuyck's 250th career win helps Jets to a 4-2 victory over Avalanche

Jets Avalanche Hockey
David Zalubowski/AP
Winnipeg Jets defenseman Brenden Dillon, front left, blocks Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen, back left, as his shot on the net is stopped by Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Jets Avalanche Hockey
Posted at 11:21 PM, Dec 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-08 01:21:33-05

DENVER (AP) — Kyle Connor scored twice, Connor Hellebuyck stopped 32 shots in his 250th career win and the Winnipeg Jets defeated the Colorado Avalanche 4-2.

The Jets won their third straight coming off a three-game skid. Also, third-place Winnipeg moved within two points of Central Division-leading Colorado.

Josh Morrissey finished with a goal and an assist for Winnipeg, giving him 12 points in his last nine games. Adam Lowry also scored.

Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and assist and Joel Kiviranta also scored for Colorado. Alexandar Georgiev finished with 24 saves.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
St. Louis Blues go for 4-3 win over Avalanche

Colorado Avalanche

11:31 AM, Oct 17, 2018