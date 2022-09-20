Colorado Avalanche sign Nathan MacKinnon to 8-year contract extension

DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche locked up star forward Nathan MacKinnon through the 2030-31 season Tuesday, signing him to an eight-year contract extension.

The extension is worth $100.8 million, according to CapFriendly, and MacKinnon is set to make an average $12.6 million a year when the contract takes effect after this upcoming season – which makes him the highest-paid player in the National Hockey League.

MacKinnon, 27, led the Avalanche to its first Stanley Cup since 2001 this past season, finishing with 24 points, including 13 goals, during the postseason. He was second on the team last season with 88 points and the first from his 2013 draft class to tally 600 points.

MacKinnon was the first overall pick in 2013 and has been the centerpiece of the team’s turnaround over the past several years. He has had four 30-goal seasons, the third most in franchise history, won the 2020 Lady Byng Award, the 2014 Calder Trophy, and has been a Hart Trophy finalist three times over the past five seasons.

“Nathan is obviously one of the premier players in the NHL so a long-term extension was something we wanted to get done before the season started,” Avalanche general manager Chris MacFarland said in a statement. “He has that rare combination of speed and power with a high compete level that makes him a generational player. We are thrilled he will continue to be a member of this team and this community for many years to come.”

The five-time All-Star is fourth among all Avalanche players since the Nordiques moved to Denver and became the Avalanche in 1995. Over the past five seasons, he has 442 points – third among all NHL players behind Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.

This is a developing news story and will be updated.