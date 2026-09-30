Colorado Avalanche extend head coach Jared Bednar through 2030-31 season

Just before the start of the regular season, the Colorado Avalanche announced they have extended head coach jared Bednar through the 2030-31 season.

The 54-year-old is entering his 11th season as head coach of the Avs, and is the winningest coach in Avalanche/Nordiques franchise history with a 445-262-75 record in 782 regular season games.

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In the playoffs, Bedhard has a 60-40-1 record, which is the sixth-best winning percentage of all time.

The Avs have made the postseason in all but one of Bednar's seasons — which was his first in 2016-17.

“Jared has done an outstanding job over the last decade, and there’s no doubt in my mind he’s the best coach for this group,’ said Avalanche President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Joe Sakic. “He commands the room and has complete confidence of the players. We’re excited to continue to have him in charge, and we believe that his presence maximizes the team’s potential while this core group is intact.”

“I’m extremely happy and grateful to continue leading this group,” said Bednar. “My family and I have loved being a part of this organization from the beginning, and I can’t thank the Kroenke family and Joe Sakic enough for their support. I look forward to working hard each day this season and beyond to accomplish our goal of winning another Stanley Cup.”