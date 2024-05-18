Colorado Avalanche eliminated from playoffs after losing to Dallas Stars in Game 6 double OT

DENVER (AP) — Matt Duchene scored at 11:42 of the second overtime after being involved in a play that led to a goal disallowed for goaltender interference in the first OT and the Dallas Stars advanced to the Western Conference Final with a 2-1 victory over the Colorado Avalanche in Game 6.

Duchene, a former draft pick of the Avalanche, secured a loose puck in front of the net and sent it over a sprawled-out Alexandar Georgiev. Duchene took off down the ice and slid on his knees in celebration.

Dallas advances to face either Edmonton or Vancouver. It's the second straight trip to the conference final for the Stars, who lost last season to eventual Stanley Cup champion Vegas.

Jake Oettinger was stellar all night, making 29 saves.