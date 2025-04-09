Charlie Coyle scores only goal in shootout as Avalanche rally for 3-2 win over Golden Knights

DENVER (AP) — Charlie Coyle scored the only goal in the shootout to help the Colorado Avalanche rally for a 3-2 win over the short-handed Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday night.

Coyle beat Akira Schmid with a shot into the top corner. Scott Wedgewood had 19 saves through overtime, and stopped all three Vegas shots in the shootout.

Trailing 2-0 in the second, Colorado tied it up with a power-play goal from Valeri Nichushkin that was ruled no-goal but overturned on review, and a score from Jimmy Vesey.

It was Colorado's 23rd comeback win of the season. Nathan MacKinnon recorded an assist in extending his home point streak to 26 games.

William Karlsson had a short-handed score, his first goal since Dec. 21, for the Golden Knights, while Brayden McNabb added another. The team was missing leading-scorer Jack Eichel (upper body) along with defensemen Nicolas Hague and Alex Pietrangelo (both with an illness).

Schmid made 34 saves on a night Vegas was outshot 36-21. It snapped a streak of seven straight games where the Golden Knights limited opponents to 24 shots or fewer.

Takeaways

Golden Knights: Forward Keegan Kolesar spent part of his 28th birthday in the penalty box for fighting.

Avalanche: Vesey scored his first goal with Colorado. He was acquired in the deal with the New York Rangers on March 1 that also landed defenseman Ryan Lindgren.

Key moment

Schmid made a sensational save with his glove while on his back midway through the second period. A video review, though, showed Schmid's glove was in the net with the puck and the no-goal call was overturned.

Key stat

The Knights went 0 for 4 on the power play, and the Avalanche were 1 for 4.

Up next

Avalanche host Vancouver in their home finale on Thursday, and Golden Knights host Seattle.

