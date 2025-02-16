Canada defenseman Cale Makar's status remains cloudy after missing US 4 Nations game with illness

MONTREAL (AP) — The status of Canada defenseman Cale Makar is cloudy after he missed his team's 4 Nations Face-Off game against the United States on Saturday night because of illness.

Coach Jon Cooper said after his team's 3-1 loss that Makar was close to playing.

Cooper did not have a good idea of whether Makar will be able to play against Finland in Boston on Monday afternoon.

Thomas Harley replaced Makar in the lineup after being added to the roster given the illness and a tournament-ending injury to Shea Theodore.