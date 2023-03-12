Watch Now
Cale Makar scores in OT to lift Avalanche past Coyotes, 3-2

David Zalubowski/AP
Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon, front, collects the puck against Arizona Coyotes center Travis Boyd in the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, March 11, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 12:02 PM, Mar 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-12 14:02:57-04

DENVER (AP) — Cale Makar scored at 1:38 of overtime, Nathan MacKinnon ran his franchise-record home goals streak to nine games and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Arizona Coyotes 3-2 on Saturday.

MacKinnon also extended his home points streak to 16 games. Denis Malgin opened the scoring for Colorado in the first period, Alexandar Georgiev made 18 saves and Mikko Rantanen had two assists.

Jack McBain and Clayton Keller scored for Arizona in the first period, with Keller giving the Coyotes a 2-1 lead with his team-best 27th goal. Connor Ingram made 41 saves.

