Bruins improve to record 14-0 at home, beat Avalanche 5-1

Colorado Avalanche goaltender Pavel Francouz can't stop a shot by Boston Bruins' Trent Frederic for a goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)
Posted at 9:25 AM, Dec 04, 2022
BOSTON (AP) — David Pastrnak and Trent Frederic scored two goals apiece, Linus Ullmark stopped 25 shots and the Boston Bruins improved to an NHL-record 14-0 at home this season by beating the Colorado Avalanche 5-1.

Jake DeBrusk scored his 100th career NHL goal, making it 5-1 late in the third period just 10 seconds after Frederic gave the Bruins a 4-1 lead.

Andrew Cogliano scored to make it 3-1 in the third for the injury-plagued Avalanche, spoiling Ullmark’s shutout after two Bruins collided in front of the net and gave the puck away. Pavel Francouz made 34 saves for Colorado.

