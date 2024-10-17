Watch Now
Bruins hold on for 5-3 win, Avalanche drop 4 in a row to start season for 1st time since 1998-99

DENVER (AP) — David Pastrnak and Hampus Lindholm scored 13 seconds apart in the second period as the Boston Bruins beat Colorado 5-3, sending the Avalanche to their fourth straight loss. It’s the longest skid to start a season for the Avalanche since 1998-99. That squad got back on track, though, behind a lineup that included Joe Sakic, Peter Forsberg and Patrick Roy. Cole Koepke, Charlie Coyle and John Beecher added goals for the Bruins. The Avalanche had goals from Ross Colton and Cale Makar. Alexandar Georgiev allowed four goals. He’s now surrendered 17 goals over four games. Last season, Georgiev led the NHL with 38 wins.

