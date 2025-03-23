Brock Nelson delivers shootout winner to send the Avalanche past the Canadiens 5-4

MONTREAL (AP) — Brock Nelson scored the shootout winner in the fourth round as the Colorado Avalanche spoiled a third-period comeback try by Montreal and beat the Canadiens 5-4.

Nelson had a goal and an assist in regulation, and Martin Necas, Sam Malinski and Ryan Lindgren also scored for Colorado (43-25-3).

Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 25 shots. Montreal's Joshua Roy and Juraj Slafkovsky — with his second of the game — scored 30 seconds apart midway through the third to cut Colorado's lead to 4-3. Christian Dvorak tied the game at 13:32.