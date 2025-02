ST. LOUIS (AP) — Colton Parayko had the go-ahead score in St. Louis’ three-goal second period on Sun day, Jordan Binnington made 27 saves and the Blues topped the Colorado Avalanche 3-1 in the second of back-to-back games for the teams. Dylan Holloway and Brayden Schenn also scored, and Jordan Kyrou and Justin Faulk each added two assists for St. Louis. Devon Toews scored the lone goal for Colorado. Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 22 shots.

