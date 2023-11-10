Watch Now
Bjorkstrand scores 2nd goal with 32 seconds remaining to lift Kraken past Avalanche, 4-3

David Zalubowski/AP
From left, Seattle Kraken center Matty Beniers is congratulated after scoring a goial by right wing Kailer Yamamoto and center Jaden Schwartz in the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 10:26 PM, Nov 09, 2023
DENVER (AP) — Oliver Bjorkstrand scored his second goal of the game with 32 seconds remaining and the Seattle Kraken beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-3 on Thursday night after squandering a two-goal lead.

Bjorkstrand knocked in a shot off a rebound. Jaden Schwartz and Matty Beniers also scored to help the Kraken hand the Avalanche their first home loss in five games this season.

Philipp Grubauer had 23 saves against his former team. He also helped knock off Colorado last season in the first round of the playoffs.

Bowen Byram, Nathan MacKinnon and Valeri Nichushkin scored for Colorado in the second of three meetings with the Kraken.

