Watch Now
Denver7 | SportsColorado Avalanche

Actions

Belt buckle bet: Denver, Dallas mayors agree to friendly wager ahead of Avs-Stars series

A trip to the NHL’s Western Conference Semifinals – and now a pair of belt buckles – are on the line in the Colorado Avalanche’s second-round series against the Dallas Stars.
Colorado Avalanche mascot Bernie made a cameo appearance during the weather and traffic report on Denver7 News at 6 a.m. Thursday ahead of the Avs' playoff series against the Winnipeg Jets.
johnston-johnson-denver-dallas.jpg
Posted at 5:31 PM, May 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-07 19:31:43-04

A trip to the NHL’s Western Conference Semifinals – and now a pair of belt buckles – are on the line in the Colorado Avalanche’s second-round series against the Dallas Stars.

Ahead of Game 1, being played Tuesday night in Dallas, Denver Mayor Mike Johnston and Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson agreed to a friendly wager on the series.

If the Avs win the series, Johnson says he will send a “Texas style” belt buckle to Johnston in Denver. Should the Stars win, Johnston would send a Denver-themed belt buckle to Dallas.

This is at least the second time the Dallas mayor has wagered a belt buckle on a sporting event. Before a boxing match between Dallas native Errol Spence Jr. and Omaha native Terence Crawford last summer, Johnson bet a belt buckle on Spence. Omaha mayor Jean Stothert wagered a set of Omaha steaks. Spence lost the fight, and Johnson lost the bet.

Belt buckles (and cowboy boots) are part of Johnston’s regular get-up. He has been seen wearing the belt buckle he wagered Tuesday – a blue and red design with chrome mountains and sun. For instance, this photo captured by the Associated Press at a celebration in honor of Denver Broncos legend Randy Gradishar’s induction to the Pro Football Hall of Fame:

Broncos Gradishar Celebration
Denver Mayor Mike Johnston looks on before Denver Broncos Ring of Fame linebacker Randy Gradishar speaks during a celebration outside the State Capitol to mark his inclusion in the NFL Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024 Friday, May 3, 2024, in Denver. Gradishar, who was part of the Broncos' "Orange Crush" defense of the 1970s and 1980s, will be enshrined in the Hall of Fame in August in Canton, O. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
St. Louis Blues go for 4-3 win over Avalanche

Colorado Avalanche

11:31 AM, Oct 17, 2018