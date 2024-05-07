Belt buckle bet: Denver, Dallas mayors agree to friendly wager ahead of Avs-Stars series

A trip to the NHL’s Western Conference Semifinals – and now a pair of belt buckles – are on the line in the Colorado Avalanche’s second-round series against the Dallas Stars.

Ahead of Game 1, being played Tuesday night in Dallas, Denver Mayor Mike Johnston and Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson agreed to a friendly wager on the series.

If the Avs win the series, Johnson says he will send a “Texas style” belt buckle to Johnston in Denver. Should the Stars win, Johnston would send a Denver-themed belt buckle to Dallas.

Game on! WHEN the @Avalanche beat the @DallasStars, you send me a Texas belt to add to my collection. If there are any surprises, you get one of my own Denver belt buckles. Deal? 🤝#GoAvsGo https://t.co/UJf7y95QUh pic.twitter.com/LYZY0f7tTg — Mayor Mike Johnston (@MikeJohnstonCO) May 7, 2024

This is at least the second time the Dallas mayor has wagered a belt buckle on a sporting event. Before a boxing match between Dallas native Errol Spence Jr. and Omaha native Terence Crawford last summer, Johnson bet a belt buckle on Spence. Omaha mayor Jean Stothert wagered a set of Omaha steaks. Spence lost the fight, and Johnson lost the bet.

Belt buckles (and cowboy boots) are part of Johnston’s regular get-up. He has been seen wearing the belt buckle he wagered Tuesday – a blue and red design with chrome mountains and sun. For instance, this photo captured by the Associated Press at a celebration in honor of Denver Broncos legend Randy Gradishar’s induction to the Pro Football Hall of Fame: