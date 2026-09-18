Ball Arena set to undergo $135 million in renovations, including expanded East Atrium

Ball Arena is getting more than $100 million in upgrades and renovations over the next couple of years, Kroenke Sports & Entertainment (KSE) announced on Friday.

The arena, which is home to the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche and Colorado Mammoth, will undergo the updates that include an expansion of the East Atrium, a new team shop, upgraded concourses and much more.

A site development plan, which is required for the upgrades, is expected to be submitted to the City of Denver on Friday.

Kroenke Sports & Entertainment

“When we acquired the Nuggets, Avalanche, and the Arena, we committed to developing winning teams and to supporting the City of Denver,” KSE Founder, Owner, and Chairman E. Stanley Kroenke said in a statement. “The renovated Ball Arena and the subsequent redevelopment of the surrounding land allow us to keep doing both for another 25 years and beyond.”

According to KSE, the East Atrium upgrades will include an expansive glass façade, new escalators and a new team shop; widening of ingress, egress, and concourses to eliminate congestion in the busiest areas and more.

Kroenke Sports & Entertainment

There will also be three new clubs for premium spaces, including one with direct access to reserved 100-level seating.

“The result of this project will be a world-class venue that offers a legendary guest experience night after night,” KSE Vice Chairman Josh Kroenke added in a statement. “The Nuggets, Avalanche, and Mammoth will have a home in Downtown Denver to rival any in their respective leagues, and we will reinforce our position as the city’s top indoor space for touring concerts and other major productions.”

Kroenke Sports & Entertainment

KSE said that the project will be executed in phases to minimize impact to fans and neighbors, and is expected to be complete in time for the 2028-29 season.

The arena opened in 1999, and the upgrades announced Friday are the latest changes, which include the previously-announced renovation of Ball Arena's luxury suites.