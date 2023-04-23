Avs win 6-4 to spoil Kraken's home playoff debut, take 2-1 series lead

SEATTLE (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen scored in a 1:28 span early in the third period and the Colorado Avalanche spoiled Seattle Kraken’s first home playoff game with a 6-4 victory Saturday night in Game 3 of the first-round series.

Tied at 3 after a wild first 40 minutes, the defending Stanley Cup champions relied on their best players to take a 2-1 lead in the series and reclaim home-ice advantage.

MacKinnon scored his first two goals of the playoffs, Cale Makar added his first of this postseason after winning the Conn Smythe Trophy as the MVP of last year’s championship run, and Rantanen scored for the second straight game, capping the victory with an empty-net goal with 2:14 left.