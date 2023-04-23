Watch Now
Avs win 6-4 to spoil Kraken's home playoff debut, take 2-1 series lead

Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen scored two goals apiece as the Colorado Avalanche beat the Seattle Kraken 6-4 in Game 3.
Lindsey Wasson/AP
Colorado Avalanche left wing J.T. Compher, second from left, celebrates his goal against the Seattle Kraken with Devon Toews (7), Andrew Cogliano (11) and Cale Makar (8) during the first period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Saturday, April 22, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Posted at 10:57 PM, Apr 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-23 00:58:08-04

SEATTLE (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen scored in a 1:28 span early in the third period and the Colorado Avalanche spoiled Seattle Kraken’s first home playoff game with a 6-4 victory Saturday night in Game 3 of the first-round series.

Tied at 3 after a wild first 40 minutes, the defending Stanley Cup champions relied on their best players to take a 2-1 lead in the series and reclaim home-ice advantage.

MacKinnon scored his first two goals of the playoffs, Cale Makar added his first of this postseason after winning the Conn Smythe Trophy as the MVP of last year’s championship run, and Rantanen scored for the second straight game, capping the victory with an empty-net goal with 2:14 left.

