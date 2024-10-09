Avs set to begin season under cloud of uncertainty with Nichushkin suspension and Landeskog's injury

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche are dealing with plenty of uncertainty on the eve of their season opener. For starters, they remain unsure precisely when Val Nichushkin may return from suspension. They’re also unsure when the injured captain Gabriel Landeskog or Artturi Lehkonen might be back on the ice. Down the road, they’re not sure when — or if — a deal may be struck that keeps Mikko Rantanen or Alexandar Georgiev in town beyond this season. All that’s really known is this — the expectations remain high for a team that won a Stanley Cup title in 2022. They kick off the season at Vegas on Wednesday.

